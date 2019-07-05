Lee County grave robbing reminiscent of economic crisis

Grave robbing is the type of crime that will make people’s stomachs turn. But it was something that wasn’t uncommon at the height of the economic crisis.

We spoke to a scrap metal business owner who said there are security measures in place to ensure grave robbers can’t get any cash for the goods they steal.

“It’s very disturbing to go to the cemetery to find out that you’ve gotta replace another one,” said Robert Weber, president of Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc. “It’s just wrong.”

On Thursday, we reported convicted grave robber Edward Hornung was out on probation and was recently accused of violating it.

“Brought back memories of 2012 when this was happening,” Weber said.

Gravesite robbery was rampant in Lee County 10 years ago. In the aftermath of the 2008 Great Recession, Fort Myers was hit hard, and people were caught stealing from the dead for money.

“Grave site markers, guardrails, stop signs, AC units,” Weber said.

One of those people was Hornung. Deputies say he stole brass flower vases from dozens of graves and sold them as scrap metal in 2008.

“The cost of having them replaced $700 to $ 800 for one,” Weber said. “And this guy is getting $3 to $4 for it.”

That’s why Weber teamed up with former Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott and former Gov. Rick Scott to get something done.

“A law that may have been forgotten by now — it was passed in 2012 — that prevented scrap dealers from being able to buy these items,” Weber said.

First, commissioners passed a county ordinance and then the entire state followed suit.

“We knew something had to be done; or else, every municipality would have a different set of rules that none of us could live by,” Weber said.

Hornung is out on the street, tonight. He is suspected of violating probation. Anyone with information, can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

