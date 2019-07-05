Garbage to gardens: How to create inexpensive planters

From garbage to gardens, we’re helping you make ends meet by creating planters out of items you might otherwise throw out.

If space is limited, use an old ladder. And instead of buying pricey pots, use mismatched bowls and vases.

Do-it-yourself expert Renae Corvi uses old lamps for planters.

“A lot of them already have the holes in the bottom from being on the light,” Corvi said.

Corvi also turned an old chandelier she bought for $12 into a hanging basket.

“I think yard sales are great places to negotiate prices,” Corvi said.

She filled the globes with dirt and flowers. In no time, it was ready for display.

“These would be beautiful at an outdoor wedding,” Corvi said.

Corvi says to think outside of the box and encourages people to put plants in old candle holders, step stools, paint cans and even furniture. Old children’s toys may also work.

“You’re saving money, and you’re helping the environment a great deal,” Corvi said. “Because a lot of big pieces, little pieces, they all end up in a landfill.”

Reporter: Allison Gormly



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know