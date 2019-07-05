FDA announces recall for Walgreens-exclusive eye drops and ointments

The Food and Drug Administration reports Altaire Pharmaceuticals made a recall announcement Wednesday for its over-the-counter eye drops and ophthalmic ointments sold exclusively at Walgreens nationwide due to potential for the products being non-sterile.

Altaire is also making the recall because management is concerned about quality assurance controls in their manufacturing facility.

See product labels and descriptions below.

According to the FDA, Altaire ships the products labeled for Walgreens only to Walgreens. The products are distributed at the retail level by Walgreens. Altaire has also requested that Walgreens notify its customers.

Altaire has notified Walgreens by e-mail on July 3, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing [email protected] Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

For the full recall report, click here.

Writer: WINK News

