Driver who hit and killed Alana Tamplin will not face criminal charges

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Friday the driver who hit and killed Alana Tamplin in a crash will not face criminal charges.

Instead, FHP says they cited the driver, Mary Miller, for careless driving.

Tamplin was hit on Durrance Road in January. She was walking back from dropping off her little sister at the bus stop.

Troopers say the driver left the scene and didn’t help Tamplin, but did come back shortly after.

Photos show the damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including a smashed windshield.

For the last six months Tamplin’s friends and family have been waiting for a conclusion to the investigation.

But with Friday’s announcement, they have more questions about what happens next.

We’re working to get answers from FHP and the state attorney’s office.

