Dr. Bart Rossi discusses “Salute to America” speech

President Trump sent a message of unity for the country this past Independence Day. Several people say they feel the country is more divided now than ever.

However, experts say major political differences have existed for a long time.

Psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi discusses the tactics the president’s used in his speech and the history of United States.

Producer: Adrianna Cole

