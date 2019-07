Crash with injuries on Daniels east of I-75 in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Daniels Parkway east of I-75 in Lee County Friday night.

According to FHP, there is a roadblock in the right and center westbound lanes on Daniels Pkwy.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

