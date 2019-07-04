Would you pass the US citizenship test?

The U.S. Citizenship test features 100 civics questions. Hopeful American citizens are asked up to 10 of these during an interview and have to answer six correctly to pass.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services reports that as of March 2019, the overall national pass rate is 90%.

The questions range from “Who was president during WWI?” to “The House of Representatives has how many voting members?”

Would you become a US citizen on the first try?

Take the quiz to find out. Click HERE for the Official Civics Practice Test.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel



