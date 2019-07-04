Veteran helps military families with golf tournament scholarship fundraiser

The price of freedom is heavy for military families, whose loved ones return injured or don’t return at all. There is a growing Fourth of July tradition in Collier County, and it’s inspiring impact.

While swinging a club can’t change a painful past for veterans like Michael Cox, it can create a future for military families in need.

“We’re trying to make sure that they have advantages they should have for their family making the ultimate sacrifice of either losing their life or coming back severely disabled,” Cox said.

The Folds of Honor Classic is an Independence Day tradition at TPC Treviso Bay Golf Club in Collier County.

“Once you get involved with Folds of Honor and see the good work that it does for the children or our service people, you just get hooked, said Ed Kelly, Treviso Bay Golf Club president.

Cox said volunteering with Folds of Honor is a way for him to give back.

“I lost my best friend in Vietnam,” Cox said. “The idea is to make sure that these moms have the same opportunity that they would have had if their husband had come home. We need to make sure that happens.”

Cox is helping that happen by joining golfers at the second annual tournament at Treviso Bay that benefits the loved ones of fallen and disabled service members.

“Last year we had about 64 players, and we raised just shy of $25,000,” Kelly said. “This year, we have 96 players so about 40 percent more, So it’s grown very nicely in just the second year, and hopefully we’ll get around $40 to $45,000, today.”

Each putt puts more money into a Folds of Honor scholarship.

“All the funds that are raised go to children of service veterans, so they apply for scholarships,” Kelly said. “Hopefully, by doing this, we can assist many of those children having an opportunity to go to college.”

These acts of kindness are performed to honor the sacrifices of veterans on American Independence Day.

For more information about Folds of Honor and the scholarship, visit the organization’s website.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

