Two children, adult injured in Jet Ski incident near Sanibel Causeway

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a Jet Ski incident near the Sanibel Causeway.

FWC says, one adult and two children suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. off the beach in the middle of the causeway.

Further details are still unknown. Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it’s confirmed.

