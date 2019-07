SWFL celebrates Independence Day 2019

All across Southwest Florida, the sky was lit with fireworks as a reminder of our patriotic traditions in the United States of America.

Storms came through — inland and along our coast — but did not stop the celebration from happening Thursday.

WATCH WINK News Team Coverage for the outcomes of fireworks celebrations and festivities near you.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Jerrica Valtierra



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know