Summer deals in SWFL

For residents and visitors in Southwest Florida, there are many deals to save money that people aren’t taking advantage of.

We know it can be a challenge taking care of the whole family, so WINK News put together a list of deals for you to use.

Summer Offerings

Check here for GREAT hotel deals, membership specials, etc.

Lee County Library Summer Reading program

Get a free book, weekly prize drawings, reading activities throughout the week

Mini-golf deals – I.E. Smuggler’s Cove offers a Daytime rate (before 7 p.m.) $1 off

SunSplash– Open seasonally during the summer with a discount for Cape Coral Residents

IMAG– Weekly summer camps– Wide variety of camps throughout the summer for every age/grade- discount for members

Sanibel Community House– Shelling craft on Mondays- pay for supplies. Adult supervision required.

Movies – Summer Movie Express at Regal Cinemas- Family Fun movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays as part of Regal Cinema’s Summer Movie Express. 1$ admission- Regal BellTower.

Marquee Cinemas FREE summer movies- 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

Calusa Nature Center– Summer laser light shows June 28-30, July 5-7 – The summer laser show series kicks off with laser-light visuals set to the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, country, electro-pop and more. $10, showtimes 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m

Ding Darling– FREE summer programs including Family Beach Walk on Fridays at 9 a.m. (meet at Sanibel’s Gulfside City Park for a guided exploration of the refuge’s Perry Tract.)/Reading in the Refuge on Wednesdays/Wildlife Wonders on Saturdays.

Bowling– HeadPinz and Bowland- Daily summer specials

Edison and Ford Winter Estates, Summer deal through Sept. 2 – Edison and Ford Winter Estates offers free admission for one child, age 12 and under, through Sept. 2. One child will be admitted free per one paid adult self-guided audio tour ticket ($25). Ask for the discount at the ticket counter. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, 239-334-7419

There’s also a July Membership special

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know