Marine assistance ensures water safety during July 4 celebrations

Around noon Thursday, boat company Sea Tow in Fort Myers took us out to where they were putting up barricades around the Cape Coral Bridge. That’s because at 9:30 p.m. the Red, White and Boom fireworks will go off in Cape Coral. And hundreds of boaters are expected to be out of there.

When captain Tom Carter with the marine assistance company took us out on the Caloosahatchee, there was still plenty of space for boaters to anchor for the fireworks.

But Carter said it would be different come 6: 30 p.m.

“You’ll see boats staging around here in the hundreds,” Carter said. “On both sides of the bridges, anything from little 18-foot deck boats to some of the mega yachts you find in the area.”

And with that many people on the water, he urges safety first.

“Your number-one issue obviously is drinking and boating,” Carter said. “Designating a sober skipper life jacket is number two.”

And Sea Tow is helping to make sure everyone who needs a life jacket gets one. The company started a loaner program, and extra life jackets can be found at marinas or at Sea Tow’s office.

“I heard it’s a pretty special deal, so I’m looking forward to it, said Scott Anderson visiting from Kansas City.

Anderson is hoping for a spectacular view of the fireworks from his boat but said it’s up to everyone sharing the waterway to do their part

“Just be smart,” Anderson said. “Play it safe.”

Law enforcement will be out in full force on the road and on the water to make sure everyone is having a good time while being responsible.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know