Keep Lee County beautiful: 5th of July beach cleanup

Published: July 4, 2019 11:46 AM EDT

Following the 4th of July celebrations, Keep Lee County Beautiful will be on the beach on the morning of the 5th for a beach cleanup.

On July 5, Southwest Florida beaches and parks need a good cleaning due to all of the fireworks and other festivities. Residents and visitors are invited to participate in the 5th of July Beach Cleanup from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

So far three sites have been determined:  Bunche Beach, Fort Myers Beach with the meet-up location at Lynn Hall Memorial Park, and the Sanibel Causeway. Firework debris, sparklers, beer cans, lawn chairs, flip-flops and other party casualties will be collected and picked up before they have a chance to pollute our waterways.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate.  Water, garbage bags, latex gloves and a limited supply of litter sticks will be provided. Please remember to bring your sunscreen. Learn more here.

