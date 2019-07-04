Fourth of July festivities in Charlotte County bring families together

Independence Day traditions are bringing families together in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, and Englewood.

During the day, a thousand swimmers, boaters, and floaters are sporting their red, white, and blue in Charlotte Harbor for the 28th annual Freedom Swim.

In Englewood, pyrotechnicians will shoot off 2,800 shells of fireworks over Lemon Bay.

The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club collected $40,000 to put on the 30 minute show which will be seen by an estimated 25,000 people.

It’s all to celebrate our nation’s freedom – which is not free.

Englewood’s fireworks show starts at 9:05 p.m.

The best places to watch: Blind Pass Beach, Lemon Bay Park, or in the water on a boat.

If the area experiences inclement weather, the show will be postponed until Friday.

