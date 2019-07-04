Celebrating America: Red, White & Boom to blast off in Cape Coral

Lighting up the night sky with the major firework display in Cape Coral. Tens of thousands of people are expected to flood Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge to join in on the 4th of July celebration.

The annual Red, White & Boom event is considered one of the largest single day events in Southwest Florida, attracting nearly 40,000 people.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual event From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. downtown Cape Coral with live music and family fun.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

The Cape Coral Bridge, as well as Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge, will be closing at 3:00 a.m. on July 4 for the Freedom 5K. Plan your day accordingly and arrange for an alternate route during your travels. More information here.

HOW’S THE WEATHER? Get your latest forecast here.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know