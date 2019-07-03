VA to restore a veteran’s benefits after mistaking his death

Mario Salvi did not wait to be drafted to got to war.

“When I volunteered, I volunteered to help my country,” Mario said. “I didn’t do it for myself because i thought the need was there.”

Mario was just a kid when he served under Gen. George Patton in France. He said the critical part of the story, is that he is here to tell it.

Mario was wounded on April 6, 1945. He spent six months in the hospital, which he said was a nightmare.

When Mario’s wife, Geraldine, died in January, he followed the law and reported it to the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. The VA did not respond until May, where it sent a letter to his wife, offering her condolences on Mario’s death.

To make matters worse, the government reached into Mario’s bank account and confiscated his benefits. It is money Mario, 93 years old, relies on to live. He said his account is overdrawn.

Mario’s daughter, Deborah Kopko, asked WINK News to get involved. She was devastated when she heard Mario’s problem and did not know where to turn. We aired Mario’s story on television and online. The response has been overwhelming.

Two Florida senators and Mario’s congressperson are getting results. His benefits will be restored as soon as Friday. Deborah believes the massive outpouring of support and anger has gotten people’s attention.

“Maybe because the time of year, the 4th of July, everybody feels patriotic,” Deborah said. “That’s why everyone is coming together because he’s a veteran and they want to help the veteran.”

“It’s wonderful,” Mario said. “People are so kind. Very nice.”

Mario told us he went from grieving the loss of his wife and best friend, to afraid of what might go wrong next.

“Now, all I want is to correct all the problems I incurred while I was on the battlefield,” Mario said. “That’s all and now what’s happened now is hard to take.”

But now, Mario has hope he will survive another emotional trauma. He said the credit belongs to WINK News viewers, social media friends and followers for seeing his story and demanding action.

“Now we ask to the VA to take on the job and do their job,” Mario said. “I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora

