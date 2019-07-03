Opening of Lucky’s Market has been delayed, expected to open next year

Cape Coral’s Lucky’s Market has been pushed back again.

It has been more than one year since WINK News showed our viewers the development plans for Lucky’s Market. The grocery store was set to be built on the corner of Santa Barbara Blvd. and Veteran’s Pkwy.

The site was struck, waiting on permits. One year later, there is still no store.

“I heard that one was coming,” said Ricki Meadvin, a Cape Coral resident. “That’s about all I’ve heard.”

The City of Cape Coral told us the store’s site plans were approved in June and it is waiting on documents to be submitted.

Now, new information from Lucky’s Market Corporate. A spokesperson for the company, in an email to us, said the store is not going to open as early as planned. Instead, the company will focus on the opening of a new distribution in Orlando.

Lucky’s Corporate said you could expect construction to start on the piece of land in the fall.

“I think it’ll be good to have another choice as far as a large grocery store,” Meadvin said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora

