Mugshot of Amanda Cook, 35. (Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
Mugshot of Amanda Cook, 35. (Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
NORTH NAPLES

North Naples woman faces a second-degree murder charge

Published: July 3, 2019 3:50 PM EDT
Updated: July 3, 2019 3:54 PM EDT

Deputies arrest a North Naples suspect Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a woman.

The suspect, Amanda Cook, 35, faces a Second-Degree Murder charge.

Collier County Sheriff Office deputies responded a medical call at Imperial Golf Course Blvd. Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, the woman, 64, was incapacitated on the floor, according to the CCSO press release.

While CPR was attempted on the victim, she died at the scene. An investigation by CCSO led to Cook being arrested.

Cook is currently at Naples Jail.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media