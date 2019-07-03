North Naples woman faces a second-degree murder charge

Deputies arrest a North Naples suspect Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a woman.

The suspect, Amanda Cook, 35, faces a Second-Degree Murder charge.

Collier County Sheriff Office deputies responded a medical call at Imperial Golf Course Blvd. Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, the woman, 64, was incapacitated on the floor, according to the CCSO press release.

While CPR was attempted on the victim, she died at the scene. An investigation by CCSO led to Cook being arrested.

Cook is currently at Naples Jail.