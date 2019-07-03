Iguanas are legal to kill in Florida without permit due to overpopulation

If iguanas are becoming a nuisance on your property, you can now kill them year round without any permit required.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), homeowners can kill iguanas on their property without a permit.

The FWC says the green iguana is not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law. Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered to be an invasive species due to the damage they can cause to seawalls, sidewalks, and landscape plants.

Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property and are encouraged to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible.

You can also kill iguanas year-round and without a permit on 22 public lands in South Florida.

Author: CBS Local Writer: Lincoln Saunders