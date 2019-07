Free swim lessons at Cape Coral Yacht Club

The Cape Coral Yacht club is offering free swim lessons to Cape Coral families this summer.

The qualifications depend on the number of people in your family as well as the total income in your house.

There are only so many spots available, so it is a first come, first serve bases. To see if you qualify call 239-574-0806.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders