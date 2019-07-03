Facebook Down: Users reporting posting problems on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are reporting problems with the social media sites Wednesday morning.

User have started reporting problems with the social media site a little after 6 a.m. According to DownDetector.com, there was a huge spike in problem reports with Facebook a little before 9 a.m.

Facebook acknowledged in a tweet that they’re aware of the problems.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is experiencing similar problems.

Exactly what’s causing the problem is unclear.

There has been no estimated time of restoration.