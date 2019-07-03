FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Buildzoom show Facebook plans to erect the 465,000 square-foot (43,200 square-meter) building at its campus in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Facebook Down: Users reporting posting problems on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Published: July 3, 2019 1:29 PM EDT
Updated: July 3, 2019 1:30 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users around the world are reporting problems with the social media sites Wednesday morning.

User have started reporting problems with the social media site a little after 6 a.m. According to DownDetector.com, there was a huge spike in problem reports with Facebook a little before 9 a.m.

Facebook acknowledged in a tweet that they’re aware of the problems.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook wrote.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is experiencing similar problems.

Exactly what’s causing the problem is unclear.

There has been no estimated time of restoration.

