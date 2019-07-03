Busy intersection in Lee County is getting a “bike box” for biker safety

A busy intersection in Lee County is getting a bike box installed, which will give added safety to bikers who are trying to navigate through the intersection.

A bike box is a big green box painted on the road under intersection red lights. It allows space for bikes to move to the front of traffic where they can navigate through the intersection safely ahead of vehicles.

Commuters aren’t sure this will be a safer solution, and feel it will slow down their commute.

“I think it’s just going to be a big problem. A lot of people do um have to get to work and be at a certain place by a certain time. I think its gonna create a lot of you know traffic being backed up,” said Raul Diaz.

Learn about the upcoming Bicycle Left Turn Boxes at the intersection of Daniels Pkwy. and Treeline Ave. #FDOT #LeeCounty #LeeMPO pic.twitter.com/ndHc8aZvO7 — FDOT District 1 (@MyFDOT_SWFL) June 28, 2019

On any given weekend the intersection at Daniels Parkway and Treeline is packed with cyclist, with reports showing over 300 on Saturday to over 200 on Sundays.

The project is set to be in place at the end of August.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders