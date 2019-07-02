Woman claims teenage images of her shared with porn site

A woman sent nude photos to someone as a teen. Years later, a porn website is blackmailing her. We are learning she sent the site money to find out who gave the website her pictures. Investigative reports show it was someone from her past.

A report was filed with Lee County Sheriff’s Office by a woman who claims nude images of her from when she was 16 years old were shared with a porn website, and she said she found existing social media profiles with the images posted.

Now, the woman wants to file a lawsuit against the man she believes shared the images of her and posted them on the internet.

Once a picture is sent around, there is no technology that can retrieve images from all over the internet, different databases and phones. However, Pam Seay, FGCU law professor and attorney, told us using the words “for your eyes only” when sending a nude image to someone could win a lawsuit more easily. But it won’t get your pictures back. Seay said even though the woman was 16 in the images, she doesn’t have much of a case.

“Who took the pictures?” Seay asked rhetorically. “She did.”

Kirsten Ringler, who works in cyber security, knows there is no limit to the internet and is always warning her kids.

“I encourage my daughter and all her friends not to because once it’s out there, it’s out there forever,” Ringler said.

According to the report, when the victim posted about the incident and called out the man she believed to be responsible, another girl stepped forward and said the same people did it to her as well.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein