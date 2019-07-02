What you need to know before firing off those Fourth of July fireworks
Cape Coral Fire Marshal Dave Raborn and his team have been inspecting tents for the past week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
“The one thing that we’re going to look for when we go into the inspection is to make sure that they have three exits out and they’re clear exits and we can get out without any obstruction,” Raborn said. “We’re going to make sure they have fire extinguishers, we’re going to make sure they have the correct signage. If they’re open after dusk we’re going to make sure they have emergency exit lighting.”
Fire officials say the most common mistake is fireworks stacked more than 6 feet high.
On the Fourth of July, you want your fireworks to explode. You don’t want them to put your cookout in danger.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of fireworks from four companies, most notably after one boy lost his hand setting off a faulty firework.
The fireworks were recalled after it was discovered they were overloaded with pyrotechnics, meant to create a louder sound but they violated federal standards.
MORE: Where to celebrate and see Fourth of July fireworks in SWFL
According to the safety commission, overloaded fireworks can create large explosions, creating serious hazards for customers — including explosions.
Here are all the recalled products, so you can keep your Fourth of July party safe.
Fireworks Safety Information:
- Use consumer fireworks responsibly.
- Be safe and keep away from children.
- Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
-
Obey all local laws: Florida law prohibits any fireworks that fly through the air or explode — such as Roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars — for recreational use. But according to state law, if they are used to scare off birds from farms or fish hatcheries, the explosives are allowed.
-
Only use fireworks outdoors.
-
Keep away from buildings and vehicles.
-
Never assume a firework is a “dud”, wait 20 minutes and soak in a bucket of water.
-
Never relight a firework that did not work.
-
Never hold fireworks in your hands when lighting.
-
Do not shoot fireworks from glass bottles or metal containers.
-
Read the instructions before lighting any fireworks.
-
Fireworks are an explosive and will cause damage to your body.
-
Light one firework at a time.
-
Never keep fireworks in your pocket.
-
Have a bucket of water and a charged water line near by.
-
Never try to create homemade fireworks.
-
Be cautious.
-
Be prepared.
-
Be safe.
-
Enjoy the event.