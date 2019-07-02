What you need to know before firing off those Fourth of July fireworks

Cape Coral Fire Marshal Dave Raborn and his team have been inspecting tents for the past week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“The one thing that we’re going to look for when we go into the inspection is to make sure that they have three exits out and they’re clear exits and we can get out without any obstruction,” Raborn said. “We’re going to make sure they have fire extinguishers, we’re going to make sure they have the correct signage. If they’re open after dusk we’re going to make sure they have emergency exit lighting.”

Fire officials say the most common mistake is fireworks stacked more than 6 feet high.