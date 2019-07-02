Two arrested for attempted grand theft in Lee County

Cape Coral police say two people have been arrested on charges of Grand Theft after combined efforts of the public and law enforcement to track down the suspects.

According to police, multiple tips came in from the public after a release was sent out asking for help to catch the two.

All the tips sent in led to probable cause for a warrant for Nicholas Trigleth, 45, and Luanne Shockey-Hutt, 46.

On June 28, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trigleth and Shockey-Hutt in Bonita Springs on the active warrants.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders