SWFL Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help to identify liquor store thief

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a Fort Myers liquor store thief.

Crime Stoppers say the suspect entered the business and removed cash from the office before exiting in the back end of the building.

If you recognize this suspect, and want to report what you know anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders