Survey: One-third of Americans have cut spending in the last year

A new survey conducted by CNBC, Survey Monkey, First in Business Worldwide, and Acorns, called the Invest in You Spending Survey concluded one-third of Americans have cut spending in the last year.

The spending behavior of 2,803 Americans age 18 and over were examined. The report breaks down age, genger, race, political affiliation among other factors.

CNBC says “Reasons for spending less ranged from a loss of household income and new debt to fear of recession, job loss or large medical bills from an unexpected illness or injury.”

