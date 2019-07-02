Major traffic delay Wednesday affecting I-75 and Collier Boulevard

There will be a significant traffic delay Wednesday that may leave many motorists frustrated behind the wheel.

On Wednesday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Florida Power & Light expects to transport a transformer to its substation on Collier Blvd. near 15th Ave. SW.

The transformer shipment, which is approximately 300-feet long, 16-feet wide and 17-feet high, is expected to exit I-75 at Immokalee Rd between 10 a.m. and noon. It will then travel east on Immokalee Rd., turn west on Collier Blvd. and right into the FPL substation near 15th Ave. SW., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The transformer shipment will take up two travel lanes while being escorted by law enforcement. It will move at speed less than 20 mph. Motorists should allow extra time traveling through this area or take an alternative route.