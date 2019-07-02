Is CBD a safe stress reliever for your pets?

With July 4 days away, it’s important to keep in mind your pet with all the loud noises that will come with the fireworks celebrations.

CBD oil, which is marketed as a derivative of pot and is said to relieve stress could also be a potential stress reliever for your pet.

WINK News talked to Southwest Florida local vets about using the CBD oil with pets and they say there just has not been enough research for them to recommend it yet.

But pet owners here in SWFL are looking for ways to keep the stress at a minimal for their four legged friends while the loud festivities are going on.

“The 4th brings out the worst, I mean the poor dogs just don’t know what is going on so I need something to relax them and calm them a little bit so they don’t go crazy while I’m not there,” said Bonnie Lawrence.

Some are not against the idea of giving them the oil, citing that other options, like Benadryl could be harmful for them in the future.

“I would consider that, because it’s better than giving them Benadryl, which is really bad for them and hypes them up even more,” said Teresa McLean.

There are stores in the SWFL area that carry hemp based products that are approved by the National Animal Supplement Council.

Owner of the Dog Beach pet store, Geoff Moser, says his store carries them, but he recommends them for pets who have arthritis and cancer. But he says the stress relief starts at home.

“Make sure you have a safe comfortable environment, if they’re crate trained that’s encouraged and always have some type of soft calming music in the background,” said Moser.

Alternatives that could also relieve some stress for a worked up pet is treats with amino acid, like thymine and melatonin.