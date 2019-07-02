FMPD needs your help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is accused of burglarizing a vehicle on the 2000 block of Dr. Ella Piper Way on Wednesday, April 24.

The suspect, shown in images from surveillance footage, stole a weed eater and leaf blower and possibly lives in an apartment complex the corner of Palm Avenue and Thomas Street.

If anybody has information on his identity, please forward it to Detectives by calling (239) 321-7797 or email to [email protected]

Writer: Lincoln Saunders