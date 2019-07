Drew Steele discusses El Salvador President

The migrant father and daughter from El Salvador, who died crossing the Rio Grande last month, were laid to rest on Monday. Their deaths sparked talks about U.S. immigration policies.

Now, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is blaming his own government for the deaths.

92.5 Fox News radio host and political commentator Drew Steele talks about the issue.

Producer: Adrianna Cole