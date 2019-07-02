Danger to the community sentenced to 20-years in prison

A Lee County man who was strangling a woman and shot her in the leg last year, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Michael Johnston, 29, was sentenced to 20-years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of Violation of Probation, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Domestic Violence Battery with Strangulation.

Johnston was in a car with two passengers, with a woman driving and a friend in the backseat.

Johnston got into an argument with a woman, the State Attorney’s Office press release states. The victim pulled into a drug store parking. Johnston exited the car, walked to the driver’s side, then began strangling the victim.

Johnston grabbed a gun from the victim’s purse and shot her in the leg. Mercilessly, he pulled her out of the car and threw her onto the ground. The person in the backseat got out of the car and helped the victim. Johnston then drove off in the car.