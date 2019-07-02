Crime Stoppers ‘attempt to identify’ suspect who stole TV from Walmart

SWFL Crime Stoppers is searching for a man, suspected of stealing a television from Walmart last month.

The unknown man was seen on video surveillance removing a 55″ Hisense TV from the rear fire door of a Six Mile Cypress Pkwy Walmart on June 21, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release.

If you recognize this suspect and want to report what you know anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers over the phone at 1-800-780-TIPS, on its website or its P3Tips mobile app.

Cash rewards up to $3000 offered for information that leads to an arrest.