Should a woman face charges for licking a tub of ice cream, then putting it back?

Is this the greatest ice cream offense in history?

Video appears to show a woman lick a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a grocery store and then put it back into the freezer.

Her friends jeered, “You’re foul … put it back, put it back,” in the background of the footage.

She even seemed giddy as she did the unthinkable. The video uploaded on Twitter by user @BlindDensetsu has been viewed more than 10 million times.

Viewers were quick to criticize her actions.

One person replied, “Assuming this isn’t just shot for reactions, and she really put the ice cream back for someone to buy – it should be a felony.”

Another wrote, “I’m disgusted. This should be a criminal charge.”

The video even came with the caption, “What kind of psychotic behavior is this.”

In some states, tampering with food is indeed grounds for a felony charge.

Blue Bell Creameries responded in a statement: “We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms.”

Some Twitter users claimed the woman is from San Antonio, Texas. However, San Antonio Police told Inside Edition the department is not investigating because it can’t confirm she is from the area.

Blue Bell ice cream is a popular brand in the South. Inside Edition reporters found it in the freezer section of a store in New Orleans.

“This is the exact same flavor and brand the woman is seen licking. It’s called ‘Tin Roof,'” Inside Edition reporter Alycia Powers said. “As you can see, once you remove the lid, the ice cream is exposed to licking or any kind of tampering.”

The company denied that it’s ice cream is unprotected, however, saying, “During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

This video comes almost exactly four years after a similar incident involving Ariana Grande licking a doughnut before putting it back at a shop in Los Angeles. Grande apologized shortly after and was not charged.

The fate of the mystery woman in the latest viral video is unclear.

