A look at the extremely rare ‘super’ Ghost Orchid in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Many call Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary the heart and soul of Florida. It is nature’s gem in the western Everglades. The area has thousands of acres of land that’s home to nature’s wildlife and one of the treasures in the world – the extremely rare super Ghost Orchid.

Reporter Stephanie Byrne takes you into the swamp to view the bloom and explains what makes it so unique.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne