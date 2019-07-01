Where to celebrate and see Fourth of July fireworks in SWFL

Get ready for some fireworks! Whether you are looking for a fireworks on the beach or a show downtown here are the top places to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

*All events are on July, 4 unless otherwise stated.

FORT MYERS:

Freedom Fest

The Fort Myers River District Alliance is hosting Freedom Fest. Enjoy family-friendly fun down in front of the waterfront on Edwards Drive from 6-10 pm. There will be a special viewing area specifically for Veterans. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More information here.

Fort Myers Miracle

You can see fireworks at Hammond Stadium when the Fort Myers Miracle play the Palm beach Cardinals. Tickets are free for veterans. Hammond Stadium, 14400 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, south Fort Myers. Game starts at 7:00 p.m. More information here.

FORT MYERS BEACH:

Times Square

Free annual fireworks display from the fishing pier on Fort Myers Beach starts at 8:45 p.m. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 9:30pm to 11:00 p.m. to oncoming traffic. More information here.

SANIBEL:

Fireworks (rain or shine)

The City of Sanibel and Sanibel-Captiva Chamber of commerce are co-sponsoring the fireworks display this year. Fireworks will be launched from the north end of Bailey Road. Best viewing of the fireworks display is from the Sanibel Causeway Islands and the bay side of Sanibel. Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. More information here.

BONITA SPRINGS:

Star Spangled Bonita

Following a celebration in the afternoon, fireworks will begin at nightfall. Riverside Park, located at, 10450 Reynolds Street in downtown Bonita Springs. More information here and here.

CAPE CORAL:

Red White and Boom

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the annual Red White and Boom event From 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. downtown Cape Coral with live music and family fun. The event takes place on Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. More information here.

NAPLES:

Naples Pier

Fireworks will be set off of a barge 900 – 1000 ft. north of the Naples Pier starting at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks can be seen from along any of the Naples beaches. Naples City Pier, 12th Avenue South, Naples. More information here.

Sugden Park

Collier Parks and Rec are hosting a celebration in East Naples with an ice-cream social, food trucks and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Sugden Regional Park 4284 Avalon Dr, Naples, FL 34112. More information here.

EVERGLADES CITY:

Independence Day Parade & Celebration

These events take place early on Saturday, June 30. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m. in McLeod Park, Copeland Avenue & Hibiscus Street W, Ochopee, FL 34141. More information here.

PUNTA GORDA:

4th Fest

This Punta Gorda annual event is held in Laishley Park. The family friendly event showcases vendors, food, live bands, more than a dozen giant inflatable water slides and fireworks over the Peace River. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. More information here.

Fishermen’s Village Fourth of July Celebration

Live bands and family fun from12:00 pm. to 9 p.m. when fireworks will be launched over Charlotte Harbor. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. More information here.

PERSONAL FIREWORKS:

If you plan on celebrating with your own fireworks, here are some rules to know. The Cape Coral Police Department reminds you that, sparklers, fountains, glow worms, snakes and fireworks that do not explode or leave the ground are legal in Florida

However, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal. This includes, but is not limited to: firecrackers, M-80s, bottle rockets, roman candles, mortars.

You may sign a waiver if you purchase fireworks, but beware the waiver is your promise that you are using these fireworks for agricultural purposes only. The waiver protects the vendor, not you the customer.