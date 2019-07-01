State trooper car hit on I-75 by sleeping truck driver

A State Trooper patrol car was struck by a vehicle where the driver was asleep at the wheel while stopped in the emergency lane on the side of I-75.

FHP Trooper car struck on WB I75 @ mm 98 while stopped in emergency lane. Trooper transported to local hospital. Crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/1bMhrMsfBq — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) July 1, 2019

The crash happened when the trooper, Gualberto Morales, 52, was parked stationary in the westbound emergency lane of I-75 in Alligator Alley at the 98 mile marker.

A flatbed tow truck was traveling west in the right lane, driven by Duante Bell, 26. The tow truck veered into the emergency lane, resulting in the right side of the tow truck sideswiping the entire left side of the FHP patrol car.

After impact, the tow truck continued west, uprooting a large portion of the guardrail.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

FHP said the tow truck driver, from Southwest Transport, was asleep at the wheel. But the driver did not have any injuries.

“If were performing a duty to the public,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno, “all were asking the public to do is simply either move over certainly be 100% focused behind the wheel and of course, don’t hit us when were trying to hold other drivers accountable for violating the law.”

Writer: Lincoln Saunders