RSW TSA agents find marijuana, acid in Nevada man’s bag

Lee County Port Authority officers arrested a Nevada man after Transportation Security Administration agents found drugs in his bag Monday.

The suspect, Bradley Dinunzio, 49, faces charges of eight counts of Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams and five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers responded to Southwest Florida International Airport around 6 a.m. to the TSA baggage area. TSA agents came across a bag with a black container with green leafy substances inside, according to the LCPA arrest report.

A more in-depth search of the bag revealed 17 vitals of vaping oil, a vacuum sealed bag containing a candy-like substance and three small pieces of folded aluminum foil containing five small, square colored pieces of paper, per the arrest report.

The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighted over 21 grams; the candy-like substance tested positive for THC, weighing around 320 grams; and, the five paper squares tested positive for acid.

The suspect has been transported to Lee County Jail.