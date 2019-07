Roadblock on southbound Alligator Alley west of Collier Blvd

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on the Alligator Alley portion of southbound I-75 mile marker 98 in Collier County Monday night.

The crash is east of Collier Boulevard.

According to FHP, there is a complete roadblock on southbound I-75.

Writer: WINK News