Outside of a Publix store. Photo via CBS News.
SOUTH FORT MYERS

Police investigating death at south Fort Myers Publix

Published: July 1, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Fort Myers Police Department is on scene of a death investigation at a Publix in south Fort Myers Monday night.

The grocery store is off of Summerlin Road and Colonial Boulevard.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Writer:WINK News
