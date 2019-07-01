Person spears sea turtle in Florida national park

A dead sea turtle was found with a spear through its head in the waters off Biscayne National Park and police are still looking for the culprit.

The park’s Marine Patrol officers are now investigating what happened to the poached sea turtle and who may be responsible. Biscayne National Park posted a video of the sea turtle on Facebook, saying it was “poached.”

The Miami Herald reported the turtle had been spotted by people fishing the flats Friday afternoon near Elliot Key. Park rangers said it appears to be a green sea turtle.

Under the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973 and the state of Florida, all species of sea turtles are protected and considered threatened or endangered.

According to the Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography with Nova Southeastern University, those convicted of killing a sea turtle can face up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Author: CBS