2 injured in North Naples crash on U.S. 41, roadblocks present

Collier County Sheriff’s Office and North Collier Fire Rescue District are responding to a rollover crash with injuries on northbound U.S. 41 north of Immokalee Road in North Naples Monday.

The fire department says two people were injured in the crash involving one car. Collier County EMS took one person to the hospital, and the other was taken to the hospital via MedFlight helicopter.

The scene is immediately at the intersection with Old U.S. 41, just north of Wiggins Pass Road West, north of Naples Park.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the roadblock is down to one northbound land and one southbound lane on U.S. 41.

Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays, as crews continue to work at the scene.

Writer: WINK News