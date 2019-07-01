Keystone Fireworks recall product due to violation of federal standard

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Keystone has recalled “G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks” for violating the federal regulatory requirements for the product.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a firework product that is overloaded can result in greater than expected explosions which cause a threat for burns to the consumer.

Those that have purchased these products can return the product for a full refund. They have been sold at Keystone Fireworks locations from November 2018 through May 2019.

No injuries or incidents have been reported from the usage of the fireworks, making this recall precautionary.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders