Growers Express recalls Trader Joe’s products due to contamination

Fresh fruits and vegetables company Growers Express issued a large, voluntary recall of select fresh vegetable products Sunday due to concern for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, president of Growers Express. “We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately.”

The recall affects several states nationwide, including Florida. Trader Joe’s grocery chain in Florida is the sole carrier for the recalled vegetable products in the state.

Packaged varieties of vegetables included in the recall:

butternut squash

Cauliflower

zucchini

butternut squashed based veggie bowl

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26 – June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant® canned or frozen vegetable products.

The products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine and were distributed to Florida and other states.

For more information and a full list of states involved, see the FDA press release. For product package images, visit Growers Express’ web page.

Writer: WINK News