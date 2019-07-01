Gillette recalls Venus razor products due to laceration and injury hazards

On Thursday, June 27, Gillette issued a recall for Venus Simply3 razors due to laceration and injury hazards, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

According to the CPSC, a problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

Anyone who has purchased this razor products is recommended to throw them out or return them for a full refund.

For more information by CPSC, visit the recall page.

Consumers can contact Gillette at 800-362-1258 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday through Sunday or online at the company website, and click on “Safety Notification” for more information.

Writer: WINK News