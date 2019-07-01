FMPD searching for Home Depot theft suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking to the public to identify this man who stole several high-end flashlights, worth approximately $360.00, from the Home Depot at 3402 Forum Boulevard.

Images taken from video surveillance footage show the man leaving the store without paying for the merchandise. If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact Detective Ciulla at (239) 321-7804 or by email at [email protected].

Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders