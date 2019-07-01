Florida felon’s voting rights disputed by lawmakers, nonprofit sues

A judge will likely have to settle a difference of opinion between those who fought to restore felon voting rights and our lawmaker’s interpretation of the constitutional amendment. State lawmakers added critical language requiring felons in Florida pay any fines and fees owed to the court before their right to vote is restored in the state.

American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state, demanding the courts settle the issue, after voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4 in the 2018 midterms — restoring the right to vote for millions of convicted felons.

Until this is settled, felons in the state likely won’t see their rights restored in Florida Monday, as several other state laws go into effect.

“Some people might say it equates to a voting tax because you’re required to pay something in order to get your rights back,” said Pamela Seay, an FGCU professor and attorney.

After voters said yes to the voting restoration in the state, citizens with felony convictions like Lance Wissinger thought they would simply be allowed to vote again.

“It gives me my voice back,” Wissinger said.

One the ballot, there is no language that mentions paying fines and fees, but it does say felons must complete the terms of their sentence. Lawmakers read it one way, and the American Civil Liberties Union read it another way, which is the nonprofits cause to file a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle, Lee County supervisor of elections, is waiting for the state to tell him which felons can and cant’ vote.

“Today is the start of an eight-person work group to try to get something worked out,” Doyle said.

But there are other ways to pay the fines. Groups like Florida Rights Restoration Coalition say felons can ask it be changed to community service or try the clemency process.

Regardless of the current dispute, felons convicted of murder or sex crimes were not going to have their rights restored with the approval of Amendment 4.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein