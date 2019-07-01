Family says goodbye to wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”

About 500 people watched from the shore and the waters off a beach as family and friends held a memorial service to say goodbye to reality-TV star Beth Chapman, who rose to fame as the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

The service was held Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki, the newspaper says.

Chapman, 51, died Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer.

The Star-Advertiser says that after a short prayer circle on a grassy stretch at Fort DeRussy Beach Park, a flotilla of outrigger canoes, stand-up paddle boarders, surfers and several large boats, including a catamaran, headed out in tribute. They were later joined by her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman and other family members.

Author: Associated Press