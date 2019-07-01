Deputies searching for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says they are asking for the public’s help to identify and tracking down an armed suspect who robbed a Lee County Circle K last night.

According to law enforcement, around 11:30 p.m., a man wearing all black clothing, entered the Circle K, located at 11225 S. Cleveland Avenue, holding a silver gun. He immediately walked behing the counter, where he pointed the gun at a clerk and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 20’s, thin build, wearing a black mask, black bandana, black hat and black pants. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders