Claim form for Dollar Thrifty toll charges due Sunday

Floridians who were improperly charged toll fees by Dollar and Thrifty Car Rental companies face a Sunday deadline to submit refund claims.

The car rental agencies reached a settlement agreement with the attorney general’s officer earlier this year, relating to toll fees placed on rental cars between January 2011 and January 2019. Many customers, who were unaware fees would be added to their final bills, were charged $15 per cashless toll or had fees of more than $10 per day added to rental agreements to cover toll road charges.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says the application process is easy, but only those who apply will be eligible for refunds.

“As this deadline is fast approaching this Sunday, we need to make sure people are aware that if that happened to them, if they feel they were overcharged and not made aware of those fees, if they submit a claim,” Moody said, “we can help get money for them.”

If you feel you are due a refund, an online application form can be found at the attorney general’s website, which is MyFloridaLegal.com.

Author: The News Service of Florida